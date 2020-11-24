Samsung introduces Galaxy A12 and A02 as new entry phones for 2021 line

Before entering the final month of 2020, Samsung has already moved forward to announce its first two 2021 line phone models: the Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02. They fit into entry-level smartphones.

According to the company, the two devices aim to offer long battery life, a large, immersive screen, and powerful cameras for the price they sell. Check the details of each:

Samsung galaxy a12

The Galaxy A12 has a standard Infinity-V display in its front view, with a 6.5-inch HD + display that has the presence of a drop-shaped notch. At the rear, the highlight is the square-shaped jump module, in the upper left corner, to house the four photo sensors. The biometric reader is on the side.

In its technical specifications, the device is equipped with an octa-core processor with four cores at 1.8 GHz and four at 2.3 GHz – the chipset model was not informed, but the information signals for the Helio P35. In addition, there are 3, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and three storage options: 32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB.

For image capture, there are four rear cameras of 48 MP + 5 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) and a front camera of 8 MP (f / 2.0). The main configurations are completed by the 5000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support.

Technical specifications

6.5 inch TFT display, with HD resolution + 4×2.3 GHz octa-core processor + 4×1.8 GHz 3/4/6 GB RAM 32/64/128 GB storage Expansion up to 1 TB with micro card Rear camera 48 MP (f / 2.0) quad primary sensor 5 MP ultra-wide secondary sensor (f / 2.2) 2 MP tertiary depth sensor (f / 2.4) 2 MP macro quaternary sensor (f / 2.4) 5000 mAh battery Plug charging 15 W quick charge

Samsung galaxy a02s

The most basic model, the Galaxy A02s also features a 6.5-inch TFT and HD + display with an Infinity-V format appearance. Unlike the slightly more powerful “brother”, this one doesn’t have a fingerprint scanning format, besides having a rectangular block for cameras on the back cover.

Samsung’s new base smartphone still has an unspecified chipset with an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor – the trend is for the Snapdragon 450. In addition, its guaranteed memory alternative is 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB. GB of internal space, but – according to SamMobile – the company will offer other options to the device.

In the cameras there is a 13 MP main lens, 2 MP depth, and a 2 MP macro on the back, in addition to the 5 MP (f / 2.2) sensor for selfies. To top it off, the battery has 5000mAh, supporting 15W fast charging.





Technical specifications

6.5 inch TFT display, with HD resolution + 1.8 GHz octa-core processor 3 GB RAM 32 GB storage Expansion up to 1 TB with micro card Triple rear camera 13 MP primary sensor 2 MP secondary depth sensor Sensor tertiary macro 2 MP 5000mAh battery Support 15W fast charging

Rates and availability

The Galaxy A12 will be the first to hit the European market, from January 2021, in black, white, blue and red. The Galaxy A02s won’t land on the “Old Continent” until February of next year, with the same four-tone options.

Both still don’t have a definitive launch date in other countries, like Brazil – although the cheaper one is already certified by Anatel – but availability is sure to vary by region. Discover the following prices and their respective direct conversions in real life:

Samsung Galaxy A12: 179 euros (~ R $ 1145) Samsung Galaxy A02s: 150 euros (~ R $ 960)

What do you think of the South Korean manufacturer’s new entry phones? Comment with us!

