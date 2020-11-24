What’s new on Netflix: see what’s coming to the catalog in December 2020

November is already saying goodbye, and with that, the time has come for some of the news that will hit the Netflix catalog in December.

As Christmas approaches, the streaming platform is already gearing up to add special movies and series to celebrate the festivities. The Filmes que Marcam Época series will have an exclusive season for the occasion, recalling the great Christmas productions recognized by the world. The second season of Christmas Boyfriend also premieres this month, a romantic series that satirizes family comments on relationships.

The Dark World of Sabrina, a comic-based series of the same name, also wins another season, leading the protagonist to face an even greater evil, straight from the books of HP Lovecraft. In addition, the famous Vikings series finally receives the second part of its sixth season.

Remember that Netflix is ​​already making more interesting news for its users. Android smartphone owners will soon be able to turn off automatically, while all subscribers will be able to see the return of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in the film Little Big Heroes, which is slated to open in January 2021.

In the meantime, check out the main Netflix news for December 2020:

Series

Big Mouth – Season 4 (December 4) Selena: The Series (December 4) Alice in Borderland (December 10) The Price of Perfection (December 14) Behind That Sound – Volume 2 (December 15) Bridgerton (December 25) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 5 (December 29) Sabrina’s Dark World – Season 4 (December 31) Vikings – Season 6 (December 31) Movies that mark the season: Christmas (date undisclosed) How End of Christmas: The Wedding (date undisclosed) Christmas Boyfriend – Season 2 (date withheld)

Movies

Angela’s Christmas Present (December 1) Ok for Upcoming Christmas (December 3) Mank (December 4) The Graduation Party (December 11) Justice League (December 15) Two for One (December 16) The Supreme Voice of the Blues (December 18) Midnight Sky (December 23) Divergent (date withheld) The Divergent Series: Insurgent (date withheld) The Divergent Series: Converged – Part 1 (date withheld)

Documentaries and specials

Emicida: Amarelo – É Tudo Para Hier (December 8) Innovative Surgeons (December 9) Anitta: Made In Honório (December 16)

Children and family

Captain Underpants – Happy Meganatal (December 4) Super Monsters: Helping Santa Claus (December 8) Ashley Garcia: A de Amor – Christmas (December 9) Noël de Zé Coleta (December 11) Fast and Furious: Spies do Asfalto – season 3: Sahara (December 26) Come on! Go! Cory Carson – Season 3 (December 26)

Anime

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy – Chapter 2: Earth Rising (December 30)