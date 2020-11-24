Xiaomi starts releasing Android 11 update for the global version of Mi 10

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi started releasing a stable version of Android 11 with MIUI 12 for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro users and now it seems that the owners of the global version of Mi 10 have also started to have access to the “Final” version of the latest Google software.

According to some reports, the Chinese giant has already started making a new update available to device owners who have the global version of the device around the world. The update comes with version number V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXM of the company’s custom interface.

The new version of the software brings, in addition to the functionality of Android 11, the updated Google security patch for the month of October and weighs around 2.8 GB – so it is necessary for the user to ensure that ‘there is this amount of storage. free to install the new version of the operating system.

In addition, the devices camera has also received some improvements, such as new modes for shooting vlogs and the ability to save recordings as drafts.

Check the update change log:

It should be remembered that during this time the version of Redmi Note 9 Pro in India also started to receive a version of Android 11 with MIUI 12. However, for this model the software is still in the “stable beta” phase. Or that is, the company is still testing a limited number of devices before releasing them widely.