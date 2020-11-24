International

Xiaomi starts releasing Android 11 update for the global version of Mi 10

rej November 24, 2020

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi started releasing a stable version of Android 11 with MIUI 12 for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro users and now it seems that the owners of the global version of Mi 10 have also started to have access to the “Final” version of the latest Google software.

According to some reports, the Chinese giant has already started making a new update available to device owners who have the global version of the device around the world. The update comes with version number V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXM of the company’s custom interface.

The new version of the software brings, in addition to the functionality of Android 11, the updated Google security patch for the month of October and weighs around 2.8 GB – so it is necessary for the user to ensure that ‘there is this amount of storage. free to install the new version of the operating system.

In addition, the devices camera has also received some improvements, such as new modes for shooting vlogs and the ability to save recordings as drafts.

Check the update change log:

It should be remembered that during this time the version of Redmi Note 9 Pro in India also started to receive a version of Android 11 with MIUI 12. However, for this model the software is still in the “stable beta” phase. Or that is, the company is still testing a limited number of devices before releasing them widely.

rej

Related Articles

November 6, 2020
1

Student Management Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future| Keyplayers- Blackbaud, Hero, PowerSchool, Infinite Campus

October 20, 2020
11

Global Printed Circuit Board (Pcb) Market Forecast Revised in a New Market Research Store Report as Coronavirus (COVID-19) Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

October 19, 2020
18

Impact of Covid-19 on EPDM Rubber Market Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020-2026 | Analysis by Mitsui Chemicals, JSR/Kumho, etc.

October 14, 2020
8

Trinidad and Tobago Power Market Report- Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand | Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission

Close