Do more: Fortnite Crew will be a subscription service for Battle Royale with monthly fees

Do more: No one doubts that the potential of free games can often exceed that of paid ones. After all, the latter only value their experience once, while free titles with microtransactions tend to hook users with bombardments of cosmetic and non-cosmetic items, in addition to the constant benefits for those who want to spend a little. .

Knowing this, Fortnite is starting to make the Fortnite Crew available, a subscription service that will cost $ 11.99 per month, and will offer exclusives to buyers, like the Season Pass guarantee in effect in the service, in addition to 1000V. -Bucks per month. ,

The offer will also include exclusive cosmetic items distributed from time to time. Epic Games confirms that these skins will never be sold in V-bucks, which is to say that it’s something VIP for those who adhere to this model of Fortnite on subscription.

The game, currently in a season involving Marvel characters, is gearing up to begin Chapter 2: Season 5 in early December. In other words, a new Season Pass will be published, this one guaranteed to those who have the Fortnite Crew.

With the new offer, the game should attract a part of its community used to spending monthly on microtransactions. To some, the new business model may seem more appealing than buying clothes, weapons, and V-Bucks individually.

In the meantime, those who are reluctant to spend on microtransactions may feel encouraged to adopt a one-time monthly payment that rewards them with a number of perks.

Keep in mind that Fortnite faces severe restrictions on iOS since deciding to implement its own collection channel. Apple didn’t like to see its 30% cut, and now companies are facing lawsuits, as the game continues outside the App Store.

Fortnite Crew will have more details revealed with the arrival of the new season in December.

And you, what do you think of this Fortnite subscription model? Tell us in the comments!