Key player in Gladbach, Kramer in brief – Hope for Plea

Mönchengladbach (dpa) – In the most important Champions League game of the season to date, Borussia Mönchengladbach are hoping for top scorer Alassane Plea and counting on leader Christoph Kramer.

The duels with Inter Milan and Real Madrid can give more shine and fulfill the childhood dreams of the players, Wednesday’s game against Shakhtar Donetsk (18:55 / DAZN and Sky) is in fashion. With yet another win three weeks after the 6-0 gala in Ukraine, wintering in Europe would be almost certain and the first knockout phase would be close at hand.

Just in time for the points game, the three-time first-leg scorer returned from his 40s after a positive corona test. “Alassane is released again. He can train again today. We have to see how he reacts, ”said coach Marco Rose and made possible use of Pleas against Donetsk depending, among other things, on his participation in the final training. About two hours later, the 27-year-old Frenchman was actually on the training ground.

Pleas would be desirable after his storm representatives wear out last Saturday against Augsburg (1: 1). Because on Wednesday, an important step must be taken during the round of 16 at Richtug. “I think we can do something very special in this situation,” said captain Lars Stindl. Ahead of the preliminary game, Coach Rose demonstrably bolstered his leaders, especially Kramer. “Christoph Kramer has shown in recent weeks, especially in the Champions League, why he became world champion,” said Rose. “The way he led the team internationally and how he did was amazing.”

Kramer, 29, was already an abandoned model alongside promising Denis Zakaria (24) and Florian Neuhaus (23). But Rose recognized his importance as a leading player off the pitch. The contract with the midfielder was renewed a year ago until 2023 – luckily for Borussia, where Kramer has become indispensable since Zakaria’s serious injury eight months ago. And this despite the gradual recovery of Zakaria, who played against Augsburg (1: 1) for the first time on Saturday.

For weeks, Kramer is in great shape, is the leader and role model off the pitch with outstanding dueling and passing values. “We’re going to experience a completely different Donetsk here in Borussia-Park than in the 6-0 win in Kiev. No one should count on three points without further delay, it will be a huge job, “Kramer warned in the” Rheinische Post “.

Something like in the Europa League last year, when a draw against Basaksehir of Turkey would have been enough for the then Bundesliga leaders to advance, but Borussia lost 2 1: 2, should not be repeated this year given the excellent starting position. . On this point, Rose calls for the further development of her leader of Group B, still undefeated in the queen class: “We can turn a lot in the right direction for us. We really want to win, ”said the coach.

The chances of the club’s continued development in the premier class are great. In 2015 Gladbach was knocked out from the bottom of the group after the preliminary round, followed by third place in the group in 2016 and at least wintering as a Europa League participant. This time, he could go to the knockout stages of the Champions League. “This is the new challenge we are facing now. But we want to move forward and we have the quality to do it, ”Kramer said.