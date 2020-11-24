Biden must now catch up on his appointment

Washington (AP) – Even if President Donald Trump continues to claim he did not lose the election, Joe Biden’s team can initiate proceedings for an orderly assumption of office. After this year’s presidential election, nothing has happened as usual.

WHAT IS ALL THIS?

The purpose of the procedure, which has been well established for decades, is that there is as seamless a transition as possible from one government to another. The transfer of function (“transition”) is regulated by a law of 1963. All the authorities prepare documents, some of which consist of hundreds of pages. In addition, the most important employees of the new president must already go through the checks – sometimes lengthy – in the transition phase in order to obtain permission to inspect secret information (security clearance).

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENS NOW?

Biden employees can meet with officials from ministries and agencies and access government infrastructure. His team will receive $ 6.3 million in salaries and other expenses, as well as access to government offices and email addresses. Biden has appointed 23 employees for the Department of Defense alone. In total, the government team includes several hundred employees. In addition, Biden will now also receive briefings on national security – and currently also on the development of the corona pandemic.

WHY DIDN’T GET ACCESS FOR SO LONG?

The GSA (General Services Administration), responsible for the administration of the state apparatus, gives the green light to the transition process. This is usually a simple formality: one candidate wins, the other admits defeat, and soon after, the winner receives a letter from the GSA that opens the doors to government infrastructure. But this year, nothing is going as usual. Trump refused to acknowledge his defeat and launched dozens of lawsuits for alleged electoral fraud. GSA boss Emily Murphy stressed that she was acting independently, but in this situation for more than two weeks, she could not see herself in a position to rank Biden as the likely winner of the election.

WHY CAN THE BIDEN TEAM BEGIN?

Trump’s air is thinning. More than 30 of his lawsuits in several states have been dismissed in court. This was followed by the official confirmation of election results with Biden’s victory in contested states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. Trump continues to pretend he won’t stop the fight. But even the fragile arguments in favor of postponing the start of the proceedings were no longer tenable.

How bad is the delay?

The election was held on November 3, Biden was declared the election winner by US media on November 7 based on their calculations. His team lost around two weeks as the GSA has only now given the green light for the transfer process. Biden’s inauguration on January 20 is still just under two months. But there is also a lot to do. American history also has a warning. In 2000, the suspended match between George W. Bush and Al Gore with recounts in Florida shortened the transfer by several weeks. Some secret service experts blamed the resulting loopholes for the fact that the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 were not foiled. Due to the delay, communication between US security authorities did not function well enough.

HOW DID BIDEN RESPOND TO THE DELAY?

The future president managed himself and received briefings from former government employees – including some from the Trump era. He was briefed on the corona situation by health experts. However, renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci was not allowed to be among them as an official. Biden raised donations to fund the transition process. At first there was no information on what was going on with this money.

AND WHAT ROLE DOES TRUMP STILL PLAY NOW?

The incumbent is president until noon on January 20. No matter how belligerent he is – at least since it became clear his lawyers couldn’t produce evidence of voter fraud, it was clear he would have to leave the White House then. Some political observers in Washington expect him to never publicly admit his defeat to Biden. Another popular theory is that Trump is returning to his Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida for Christmas – and not coming back to Washington at all, so he stays away from the dedication ceremony. One of the ways he can make life difficult for Biden is by creating political facts that restrict the next president’s room for maneuver. These include, for example, the massive withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.