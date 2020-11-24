Xiaomi at the top: Chinese and Huami sales record in the third quarter

As Xiaomi grows more and more in Europe, in the rest of the world it is no different, at least according to a study recently published by Gartner. The Chinese and Huami had record sales even during the pandemic, which is pretty impressive when you look at the results of other companies, where only her and Samsung finished the quarter growing.

To start the comparison, in the third quarter of 2019, handset manufacturers sold over 388 million cellphones, while the total for the same period for 2020 was 366.6 million devices, a decrease of 5.7%. certainly due to the pandemic.

In contrast, we see huge growth for Xiaomi compared to other manufacturers: 34.9%, which translates to over 44 million cellphones sold between July and September.





The numbers are further highlighted by Xiaomi, which is releasing its results today. According to the company, the growth for the quarter reached 34.5% compared to 2019 with a turnover of 72.2 million Indian rupees or the equivalent of over 59 million reais.

Samsung is the only manufacturer outside of Xiaomi that has grown, albeit at a slower pace: just 2.2%, but still selling 80.8 million phones in the 2020 period, almost double that of China. The biggest drop comes from Huawei, which continues to suffer from the US ban.

Today we announced a record set of quarterly results. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our fans and partners around the world. A big thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/ri55adCVxB

– Shou Zi Chew (@ShouZiChew) November 24, 2020

The Chinese attribute the success to sales of high-end phones such as the Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi claims to have sold 46.6 million handsets in the premium segment according to a survey by Canalys, which placed it as the third largest manufacturer in the world in this niche, where it has sold more than 8 million handsets with a growth of 18, 9% over the period compared to last year.

The strongest growth, however, was recorded in Spain and Western Europe, where sales increased by 107.3% and 90.7% respectively, placing Xiaomi among the top 3 smartphone manufacturers in these regions.





As for Huami, the company responsible for Xiaomi’s wearable and home devices, we have a very promising result: 20% growth in revenue compared to the third quarter of 2019 with total revenue of 285 million. euros with growing demand of up to 49.5% in foreign markets.





This success is mainly due to mid-range, low-cost devices such as the Mi Band 5 and Amazfit smartwatches, which debuted in 2020 with specifications aimed at monitoring health and even oxygen levels, which can be used to indicate possible coronavirus infections.

