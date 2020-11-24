Stricter corona rules planned – easing at Christmas

Berlin (dpa) – German citizens have to adapt to tighter contact restrictions in the Corona crisis – for this they should be allowed to celebrate Christmas with their close family and friends.

The question of whether the easing will also apply for New Years Eve is still open ahead of further consultations between the countries and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday. For businesses that are supposed to remain closed in December, the federal government is providing billions more in aid.

The prime ministers of the federal states have agreed on a line on which to begin consultations with Merkel. The goal is to significantly reduce the still high number of new corona infections. However, soon after negotiations within the group of states, some heads of government have already called for readjustment.

Merkel welcomed the Prime Minister’s proposals, but at the same time announced her own proposals to reduce contacts. According to information from the German news agency, Merkel told a virtual meeting of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag that specific measures might be needed again in certain areas.

The countries had agreed on a common document on Monday evening. As a result, contact restrictions are expected to be tightened from early December. From December 23 to January 1, however, there will be relaxation, as emerges from a draft resolution by the federal states for consultations with Merkel. It was available on Tuesday at the German press agency.

An overview of the proposals of the prime ministers of federal states:

EXTENSION OF THE PARTIAL LOCKOUT: The partial lockdown in effect since early November with the closure of pubs and restaurants as well as cultural and leisure facilities must be extended at least until December 20. All unnecessary contact and unnecessary travel should be avoided. Wholesale and retail will remain open – however, the mask requirement should now also apply in front of stores and in parking lots. If the incidence is “well” less than 50 new infections per 100,000 population within seven days and other conditions are met, countries should have the option of deviating from them. For extreme corona hotspots, countries should be able to decide on regional tightening as before.

FINANCIAL AID: The November aid to businesses and institutions affected by the partial lockdown is due to continue in December. The federal government is planning financial aid to affected companies in the amount of probably 17 billion euros, as the dpa learned in government circles on Tuesday. The details are still unclear. The negotiations were in full swing.

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: Contact restrictions should be tightened. “Private meetings with friends, relatives and acquaintances should be limited to one’s own household and one other household, but in any case to a maximum of five people,” indicates the national newspaper, according to which children up to 14 years should be excluded. There should be a special arrangement for Christmas and New Years Eve.

Schleswig-Holstein is unwilling to support the stricter contact restrictions due to the low number of corona infections compared to other countries. Private gatherings should still be possible in the north with up to ten people.

CONTACT RULES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR: In the period from 23 December to 1 January, according to the will of the Länder, the reunions of a household with members of the family who are not members of the household or persons outside the household must be made possible up to a maximum of ten people. Children up to 14 years old should be excluded. This should mean that “celebrations with family and friends, albeit on a smaller scale, should be possible,” he says: “Because these days are especially important for family and social cohesion.”

However, the premiers are calling for quarantine in their homes for several days before the Christmas holidays. “This can be supported by the Christmas school holidays which could be postponed from December 19, 2020”, indicates the current draft resolution of the federal states.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), however, calls for further tightening of previous state proposals. Among other things, he wants to discuss again whether the easing of contact restrictions planned for Christmas should indeed also apply to New Years Eve or whether the period should not be shortened. Baden-Württemberg Head of Government Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) also considers the period of the proposed easing from 23 December to 1 January too long.

OBLIGATION OF MASKING: A masking obligation should apply throughout the country “in closed rooms accessible to the public or during visits by visitors or customers”. And also in city centers and other outdoor places, “where people are in a confined space or not just temporarily”, a mouth and nose cover should be mandatory. Local authorities should determine the exact locations and times. A mask requirement should also apply in the workplace – except on site, if a distance of 1.5 meters from other people is maintained.

FIREWORKS: Prime ministers want to ban New Year’s Eve fireworks from public places and busy streets to avoid larger groups. “The responsible local authorities determine the places and streets concerned,” the newspaper said. Basically, it is “recommended” to refrain from making fireworks at the end of the year – a sales ban introduced by the SPD countries is not planned.

CORPORATE HOLIDAYS: At the will of the federal states, employers are to verify if production sites can be closed due to corporate vacations or generous home office solutions from December 23 to January 1. This should implement the principle of “staying at home”. The proposals have been criticized by professional associations.

SCHOOLS AND KITAS: Daycares and schools must remain open. Complete work-study courses are not planned. In areas with significantly more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days, however, according to the will of the federal states, a mask requirement should in principle also apply in class from the seventh year.

It should also be possible to introduce such an obligation for primary, fifth and sixth graders. In “special infection hot spots” there should be “additional school specific measures for lesson design” such as hybrid lessons, in addition to final lessons. In order to uncover chains of infection, rapid antigenic tests will also be increasingly used in schools.

QUARANTINE: Premiers propose that the federal and state governments agree to set the time interval for home quarantine at ten days as a general rule. This is possible with the rapid antigenic tests available. Merkel told the Union parliamentary group that they are trying to make rapid corona tests widely available before Christmas.

PROTECTION OF AT-RISK GROUPS: Prime Ministers want to improve the protection of at-risk groups such as those in need of care. As part of the corona testing strategy, 20 rapid tests per week should be provided to each person in need of care. From the beginning of December, the federal government will authorize the delivery of a total of 15 FFP2 masks to at-risk groups in exchange for a small contribution – one per winter week.

SOCIAL GUARANTEE: As part of the “Social Guarantee 2022”, the federal government should stabilize social security contributions at a maximum of 40%. Any additional financial requirements, for example for health insurance, should be covered by the federal budget until 2022, ask the states. There is no question of a corona “solidarity supplement”, as proposed by the SPD. The federal government is already spending an additional five billion euros on statutory health insurance for 2021.

CORONA-APP: In the fight against the coronavirus, the federal states are also counting on further development of the state alert app. The app is expected to receive three more updates over the next six weeks.

NEXT BUND-LÄNDER-ROUND: The federal state’s proposal does not contain an automatic mechanism to extend certain measures. It says, “The federal government and the states will agree on how to proceed by December 15.” The federal states “therefore assume that significant restrictions will also be necessary beyond the end of the year due to the high level of infection.” Merkel announced within the Union parliamentary group that she would reconnect with the Prime Minister on December 14 or 15.