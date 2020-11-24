You are leaving now? POCO formalizes brand independence in publishing global accounts

Today, POCO is one of the many brands under the Xiaomi umbrella, accompanying Redmi, Huami and others. The difference, however, is that POCO is still not considered independent by the Chinese giant, which keeps it as an integral part of Xiaomi, the target of some controversy, such as the fact that many of its devices end up being recycled variants. from sister Redmi.

Android November 21

Rumors Nov 11

The situation may be about to change if we take into account the most recent post from POCO’s global Twitter account. Highlighting its greatest achievements and touting public support, the manufacturer announced that it would become an independent brand. With this, the company is expected to start betting more on its own designs, instead of relaunching handsets from other Xiaomi lines and brands.

The POCO brand becomes independent!

To POCO fans: We would like to invite all of you to join our new journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/kPUMg5IKRO

– POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 24, 2020

In its message, the manufacturer cites its greatest success to date, the POCO F1, in addition to its successor POCO F2 Pro, the POCO X3, the company’s first mid-range bet, and the POCO M3, the debut of the company in the entry revealed today. POCO is also committed to providing relevant technology, products with a design based on user feedback and constant evolution.

Although the news brings good prospects, it should be remembered that this is not the first time that POCO has declared its independence from Xiaomi. In January, Manu Kumar Jain, CEO of Xiaomi India, confirmed that the brand would become a subsidiary in the face of its success. As is known, the transition has not yet taken place, and it is now expected that the company will finally be able to debut as a subsidiary from now on.