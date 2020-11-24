OPTO: everything there is to see on the new SIC streaming platform

November 24 is the day when, for the first time, a major Portuguese TV channel takes streaming seriously – with paid service and exclusive content. SIC has already officially launched OPTO, which can be subscribed online, on the website or through the official app for mobile devices.

It’s a simple model. There is a free version and a paid version, exclusive for subscribers, with such exclusive content. For now, access is only possible via a computer, mobile phone or tablet, but SIC guarantees that an app will soon be available for LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Android TV devices, as well as the Apple TV and Chromecast.

What do you already see?

When running at 100 percent, OPTO will have over four thousand hours of content. In the premium version, there will be specific programs and series, preview episodes of soap operas and compact news with three versions: ten, 15 or 20 minutes.

From this Tuesday, you will be able to watch the first two episodes of “A Generala”, one of the series that opens the OPTO catalog. It is a production inspired by a true story, of a Portuguese woman who was posing as a general man and who was arrested for fraud.

Soraia Chaves, who plays the protagonist, has previously discussed the project with NiT. “This is a six-part series in which we describe all the stages in a person’s life. It is an intimate look at how that person grew up, the environment that l ‘surrounds and what determined his path and made him undertake a journey towards in search of freedom. It is a person’s struggle to be able to live freely and with the dignity of his identity. The cast also includes names like Margarida Marinho, Vitória Guerra and Carolina Carvalho.

Another highlight is the documentary “How does Bicho Mexe do?” – the improvised talk-show created by Bruno Nogueira on Instagram, during the first childbirth, in the spring.

The production is a documentary recording of the Christmas special, which took place in May, when suspicion began, in which more than 170,000 people watched live as Bruno Nogueira and his company marched through the streets of Greater Lisbon towards Coliseu dos dos Recreios, with several epic moments along the way.

In addition to the additional content of “It is to enjoy with those who work”, Ricardo Araújo Pereira will have a new sketch format, episode 0 of which is already in OPTO. José Diogo Quintela, Miguel Góis, Cláudio Almeida, Manuel Cardoso, Cátia Domingues, Guilherme Fonseca and Joana Marques continue in this project to collaborate with Ricardo Araújo Pereira.

The bet also takes place in alternative formats within the information of SIC. It is available, for example, the documentary series “Mercado Negro”, by journalist Sofia Pinto Coelho, which has four episodes. It focuses on the world of crime and underground business.

There is also a new program from Clara de Sousa called “5+”. Each episode focuses on some sort of top 5 specific events related to Portugal. There is one of the five most striking disasters, and another episode already available on the five most important air crashes in our history.

The catalog also includes non-original content. There is currently a wide range of international Christmas films and documentary and entertainment projects whose broadcast rights have been acquired by SIC for access to OPTO subscribers. In this area, it is not comparable to the catalogs of the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video, among others, not least because the main focus seems to be the original SIC productions.

For this reason old (and also current) CIS programs are available from OPTO. Watch or watch episodes of “The Groom Is Who Knows”, “Married At First Sight”, “Fama Show”, “Shadow Government”, “An Adventure”, “Magic Minutes”, “The Wish Tree “,” There is Crisis “,” The mask “,” Family doctor “,” Terra Nossa “,” The Aleixo program “,” High definition “,” 24 hours of life “,” Red carpet “,” Irritations “,” The car “do Amor” or “Floribella”, among many other soap operas with several years (and some Brazilian productions of Globo, broadcast by SIC). See also magazines devoted to the world of football and major CIS reports. All of this will be available in the free version of OPTO.

The OPTO interface has content divided into categories or collections of suggestions – similar to international platforms. It is also possible to search for certain content and have access to certain details about each program before clicking to view it. SIC live streaming can also be followed on this digital service.

What will you be able to see?

Soon the ‘O Clube’ series will debut, a TV production inspired by the memories of the old white elephant carrier – in other words, it will be a narrative that focuses on the Lisbon night. The cast includes names such as Sara Matos, Filipa Areosa, Carolina Torres, Luana Piovani, Margarida Vila Nova, Vera Kolodzig, Sharam Diniz, José Raposo, Vítor Norte and Fábia Rebordão – besides having a character played by Ljubomir Stanisic.

The chef (who will soon be launching a new program at SIC, the adaptation of “Hell’s Kitchen”) will also star in an autobiographical documentary, “Coração na Boca”, directed by his wife, Mónica Franco. In addition to Stanisic’s life, he will focus on the intricacies of haute cuisine in Portugal.

Until the end of the year, it will also premiere at OPTO “Esperança”, a comedy directed by Pedro Varela with César Mourão as the protagonist. The actor and presenter will play “a charismatic octogenarian widow who lives and” resists “on the coveted second floor of a building, in Bairro do Castelo, Lisbon”.

The prices

In Portugal, the price of the premium version is € 3.99 per month or € 39.99 per year. However, if you subscribe to the service before the end of this Tuesday, November 24, you are entitled to a reduction: it will only cost you € 29.99 per year.

Abroad, the annual price will be € 69.99, which will also give access to the live broadcast of SIC Notícias.