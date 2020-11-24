The UN Security Council wants to discuss the conflict in Ethiopia

New York / Nairobi (dpa) – With growing numbers of refugees and acute warnings of a humanitarian disaster, international pressure is increasing on parties in Ethiopia to end the fighting in the Tigray region.

The UN Security Council wanted to address the conflict for the first time on Tuesday. The committee is meeting behind closed doors to seek advice, as the German news agency learned from diplomatic circles on Monday evening (local time).

A resolution is not expected. Before the threat of battle for Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the parties to the conflict to protect the civilian population.

Three weeks ago, the Ethiopian government launched an offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which is in power in the northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed calls it a “law enforcement” operation, while the TPLF calls it an attack on the people of Tigray. The Ethiopian army is advancing towards Mekelle. Ahmed gave the Tigray forces and militias a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender on Sunday evening.

The aggressive rhetoric on both sides of the fight for Mekelle is “dangerously provocative” and places civilians in great danger, Bachelet said. Faced with allegations against the TPLF that it is locked up among civilians, he urged both sides to respect international law and protect civilians.

The Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) demanded an immediate armistice in view of the ultimatum to the TPLF. “A violent occupation of the city by the Ethiopian army would amount to collective punishment of the civilian population prohibited by international humanitarian law; The Tigray regional government also commits war crimes if it prevents the civilian population from leaving the besieged city, ”said Ulrich Delius, director of the STP.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, the conflict has already driven more than 40,000 people to neighboring Sudan. This number could therefore increase rapidly. The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) spoke of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and, as a precaution, was transporting food that would last 60,000 people for a month to the border.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday assured Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk of her support for Ethiopian refugees. She did not provide specific information on the scale of the aid. As announced by the German government, the two agreed that ways had to be found to find a non-military solution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) commented on a massacre in a town in Tigray on November 9. Preliminary investigations have shown that the crimes could be “crimes against humanity and war crimes”. She blamed the Tiger militias for it. Amnesty International previously reported that hundreds of people were believed to have been killed in the massacre.

The context of the conflict is the rise of tensions between Tigray and the central government. The TPLF Popular Liberation Front dominated Ethiopia for more than 25 years until outgoing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and ousted several top TPLF officials. Many residents of Tigray feel unrepresented by the central government and want greater autonomy.