Lord of the Rings: MMORPG of the saga in service to arrive before 2024

In 2018, Athlon Games announced that it would be working on a huge MMORPG project for Lord of the Rings, which has certainly thrilled many players and fans of the literary franchise. The work, however, is still very initial, as a schedule obtained from Tencent reveals.

Athlon is a subsidiary of Leyou Games, which has been acquired by Tencent in recent years. On the latter’s site there is a detailed schedule for the release of the title in question, and hey, it is very likely that those interested will not be able to enjoy a beta of the game until 2023.

Well, that’s because a structuring roundup of the game wasn’t delivered to producers until December of last year, and 2020 activities included art sketches, races, and character classes. . By January of next year, the writers are due to deliver a draft of the full story.

In June 2021, there should already be an internal prototype as a proof of concept. If approved within this timeframe, a select few can expect a more complete version, released as a closed beta, on September 30, 2020. An open beta will not arrive until January 2023, however.

The schedule in question relates to the roadmap for the PC version of the game. It is expected that the game will be completed six months after the launch of the first beta, but that it will only enter the commercial circuit for six months. later.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic, it wouldn’t be surprising if all of these dates were postponed for logistical reasons.

What makes sense in the face of dates this far away is that little is known about the game’s production, except that it will be free, funded by microtransactions, and will bring a story that predates the movies, exploring lands, characters, and monsters that you don’t even see in Tolkien’s Works.

A long delay between the creation of an official game and the launch is, unbelievably as it sounds, normal. See the first announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake (2015) and its release (2020). Cyberpunk 2077 has been slated for launch in 2016, but will only arrive on platforms next month.

And you, were you discouraged by the distance of these dates, or were you already expecting a long production? Tell us in the comments!