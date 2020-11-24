Xbox Series S: Sony was the main argument against the console, says Xbox boss

The new generation of consoles is finally here with us, with the main representatives of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. There is a third option, however, for those who want to taste the power of new devices without spending a lot: the Xbox Series S. in September with price and availability date, the S series retains some of the big brother’s essentials, such as processor and SSD, but drastically reduces its storage capacity and graphics power in order to keep costs down.

Curiosity 24 nov.

Departures 23 nov.

The existence of the Xbox Series S has divided the gaming community, with some praising its processing power and capabilities for the lower price, while others point to its limited GPU as a long-term issue. It seems even Microsoft’s engineers doubted the project’s validity, as Xbox division chief Phil Spencer revealed in a recent interview with The Verge.

Spencer reveals that many company employees questioned the decision, with Sony itself opposing the development of two consoles for the next generation. The Japanese giant focused on high-performance hardware, while Microsoft wanted to reach a larger audience with its more modest device for $ 299.

“It was really that inclusion: how we include more people in the euphoria of the launch and everything that is going on, and make it inclusive for as many people as possible,” the executive said. introduce more people to this art that we love “.

During the interview, Phil Spencer also talks about the stock point of the console. The Xbox division chief reveals that Microsoft kicked off the console’s production cycle a little later than Sony, which set the company’s schedule behind compared to its competitor.

The decision was made to implement technologies specific to AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, making the Xbox Series family the only one to rely on these features, although there is no clarification on how that will differentiate PlayStation devices to date.

Finally, Spencer confirmed that the production priority at first will be the X series, which has greater demand. The manufacture of the S Series should achieve a point of balance with the more powerful brother in six months or even a year. The interview has several other interesting details, and you can check it out in full at this link.