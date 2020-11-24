Songwriter Last of Us may have revealed a new game sequel

The Last of Us: Part II officially released on June 19 of this year, and after that, divided gamers’ opinions regarding the narrative and sequel story of the first game, which arrived on PlayStation 3 in 2013.

However, despite divided opinions, the quality of the game – in general – can be undisputed, given the various awards the title has been nominated for, such as “Game of the Year 2020”, “Best Story”, “Best Audio ”and“ Best Innovation in Accessibility ”, for example.

Now, just a few months after the release of The Last of Us: Part II, a new sequel to the game may already be on the cards for Naughty Dog. Or at least that’s what a post from Gustavo Santaolalla – the composer of the soundtrack to the franchise’s first two titles – may indicate on Twitter.

In the post, Santaolalla celebrates the nomination for nine Game Awards categories and thanks Neil Druckmann – the game’s writer – and developer Naughty Dog.

However, the highlight of the post is what the musician hints at at the end. After his thanks, he says this is just the beginning and marks the official PlayStation profile on the social network.

As of yet, there is no official mention of the sequel to The Last of Us: Part II, but the statement from the composer of his soundtrack on Twitter may indicate that the developer already has plans for a new title for franchise and that one more instead he can be part of songwriting for the game.

Still, it’s possible that Santaolalla’s speech indicates that he will, in fact, be part of the production of the soundtrack for the game’s spinoff series, which will be produced by HBO and which will include the game director and writers of the game. the series “Chernobyl.” However, the fact that he marked the profile PlayStation gives more force to the theory of a new game.

So, what do you think? Do you think there is already a third part of the game franchise in production or the tweet has nothing to do with it? Comment your opinion with us in the space below.