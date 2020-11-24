Federal government plans multi-billion ‘December aid’ for businesses

Berlin (dpa) – If the partial lockdown is extended in December, the federal government is planning financial aid to affected companies to the tune of 17 billion euros.

The German news agency learned about this from government circles. First, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported that companies could count on aid of 15-20 billion euros.

The extension of the partial foreclosure in Germany until shortly before Christmas is almost certain. Federal state ministers-presidents agreed on Monday evening that the measures, which were limited to the end of November, should initially be continued nationwide until December 20, according to the German news agency learned from the participants. A final decision is expected to be taken during consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the federal states on Wednesday.

If the partial lockdown was extended, restaurants, leisure and cultural establishments closed since early November remained. The extension of the measures aims to significantly improve the corona situation.

The federal government had promised to support businesses affected by the closures. The federal government is planning between 14 and 15 billion euros for this November aid. This is intended to reimburse lost sales. According to earlier information, the application is scheduled to start this week. The first funds are expected to be paid to businesses as well as freelancers such as artists by the end of the month in the form of advance payments.

The money must come from a pot for the current bridging aid, which is far from exhausted. It is still unclear what exactly the new aid will look like for December. The European Commission is expected to approve this again.