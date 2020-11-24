Samsung Galaxy A12 goes through FCC, battery details revealed

Following the monitoring of leaks that occur before launch, we have the passage of the Galaxy A12 to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), revealing details related to the battery on board the device in question.

According to the certification in question, the device will be another to bring a battery with a total capacity of 5000 mAh on board, compatible with fast charging up to 15W, but it is not clear if this will be included in the box or whether the brand will bet on delivering a simpler unit.

It should be remembered that in previous rumors we had already seen that the Samsung Galaxy A12 should bring the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset combined with 3 GB of RAM. If the RAM and storage combo standard is maintained in the new generation, it’s possible to imagine that it will bring 64GB of internal storage (after all, the Galaxy A11 has 3/32GB).

The escalation of leaks shows that the launch of the new Samsung middleman may be just around the corner but, while we don’t have the formalization, we still have some outstanding leak points including the design and all cameras.