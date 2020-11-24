International

Samsung Galaxy A12 goes through FCC, battery details revealed

rej November 24, 2020

Following the monitoring of leaks that occur before launch, we have the passage of the Galaxy A12 to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), revealing details related to the battery on board the device in question.

According to the certification in question, the device will be another to bring a battery with a total capacity of 5000 mAh on board, compatible with fast charging up to 15W, but it is not clear if this will be included in the box or whether the brand will bet on delivering a simpler unit.

It should be remembered that in previous rumors we had already seen that the Samsung Galaxy A12 should bring the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset combined with 3 GB of RAM. If the RAM and storage combo standard is maintained in the new generation, it’s possible to imagine that it will bring 64GB of internal storage (after all, the Galaxy A11 has 3/32GB).

The escalation of leaks shows that the launch of the new Samsung middleman may be just around the corner but, while we don’t have the formalization, we still have some outstanding leak points including the design and all cameras.

rej

Related Articles

October 21, 2020
15

Toilet Cleaner Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – Domex, Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, Clean Mate, SC Johnson and Future Consumer Enterprise, Sani Fresh, and more

November 8, 2020
21

Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 – Cardinal Health., 3M, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Corp, and more

November 17, 2020
2

Impact of Covid-19 on Hydroforming Sheet Metal Process and Services Market 2020-2028 – KLT India, Mills Products, SST Technology, FF Fluid Forming GmbH, Helander, F&B Mfg LLC, etc.

October 23, 2020
25

US Cards and Payments Market Report- Opportunities and Risks to 2023 | including Banking and Payments Survey Insights

Close