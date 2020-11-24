Concept imagines the Galaxy Note with an expandable screen that turns into a tablet

The future of the Galaxy Note range as we know it may be numbered. More and more rumors are emerging that in 2021, Samsung may replace the Note family with new foldable smartphones, offering more versatility for a new experience of work and play.

With smartphones getting bigger and bigger, the focus of the Galaxy Note series has disappeared, as the big screen is no longer exclusive and the S Pen remains a niche. To raise the bar in the category created by Samsung, the brand could then invest in a smartphone with an expansive screen and support for the stylus.

While rumors already indicate that the company could launch a Galaxy Z Fold S that transforms into a tablet by stretching the screen, the folks at Dutch website LetsGoDigital are imagining what a Galaxy Note in the exclusive format could look like.

As you can see in detail in the video above, the project is similar to what we have already seen on smartphones and prototypes with expandable screens from other companies. LG has already suggested launching a sliding screen mobile phone, Oppo has presented a concept with the same idea, and TCL has previously presented a similar idea.

All are made from the same base: a foldable screen that allows use in smartphone format and can be extended to the side for an even larger screen.

The format also uses the malleable OLED panel, but instead of two screens in the same body, like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the project is simpler by offering the two screen possibilities, a smaller and a larger one, without have to open, close and fold the device.

The idea may be matured in the coming months by Samsung and, at the moment, there is no strong evidence to confirm that a device with this design can be showcased, but it would be interesting to see companies making it happen. compete for the best model in this class, right?