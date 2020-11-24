Europeans also receive promising Moderna vaccine

Brussels (dpa) – Europeans are also receiving the corona vaccine from the American manufacturer Moderna, which is considered to be very promising.

The European Commission has negotiated a framework agreement for up to 160 million cans, as announced by Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen. The contract is to be officially sealed on Wednesday.

The European Commission now has contracts with the manufacturers of the three vaccines, which stand the best chance of being approved quickly in the coming weeks. Besides Moderna, these are Biontech / Pfizer and Astrazeneca. All three had announced promising test data in recent days. As a result, all three vaccines are effective and well tolerated.

No corona vaccine has yet been approved in Europe. The federal government and the European Commission expect the first licenses to be issued in December. Before that, however, a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is required.

The moderna vaccine which has now been ordered has an efficacy of 94.5% according to the manufacturer. The EMA has launched what is known as a continuous readiness review process, which aims to get approval relatively quickly.

The European Commission concludes framework agreements with manufacturers on behalf of the 27 Member States. On the one hand, these contracts contain down payments so that pharmaceutical companies can quickly set up production, and on the other hand, rights of first refusal for EU states. Once a drug has been approved, all 27 states must have access to it at the same time, although initially only in small quantities depending on production capacity.

They are distributed in the EU according to the size of the population. Germany has a share of 18.6 percent. In Germany, on the other hand, risk groups and health workers are likely to be vaccinated first. It will be months before everyone has the chance to have a protective spade.

Brussels procured a wide range of vaccines during their development, also in the hope that not all of them would work properly. However, if the hopes of promising vaccines are met, the EU will eventually have more than enough units for every 450 million people, even though the vaccine usually has to be administered twice.

In addition to Moderna’s 160 million cans, the European Commission has secured up to 300 million cans of Biontech / Pfizer and an additional 300 million cans of Astrazeneca. There are also other contracts with manufacturers that are not yet so advanced: up to 405 million cans from German manufacturer Curevac, up to 300 million cans from Sanofi-GSK and up to 200 million cans from Johnson & Johnson.