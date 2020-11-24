POCO M3 launched Snapdragon 662, 48 MP camera and low price

After a series of rumors and leaks, POCO has finally made the new POCO M3 official. The device arrives on the market with a different design, specifications worthy of a good intermediary and a competitive price.

Featuring a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution and a notch, the POCO M3 stands out with its striking design on the back. Your digital player is located on the side, while we also have a P2 port for headphones.

Seeking to offer good performance at a low price, the POCO M3 comes out of the box with a Snapdragon 662 processor, which works in conjunction with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.

Now, when it comes to the rear cameras, the device module stands out and hosts a 48 MP main sensor. The others bring 2 MP and are used for macro photos and depth effects. Meanwhile, the front lens has 8 MP.

The POCO M3 also has another important detail: the presence of two speakers for stereo sound. Complete the set, the battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh with support for fast charging of 18W. Finally, the intermediary comes out of the box with Android 10 running under the Chinese proprietary interface.

Technical specifications

Price and availability

According to Xiaomi, the POCO M3 will go on sale in Europe this Friday (27) in three color options. The introductory prices you can see below:

4GB + 64GB – $ 149 (~ $ 798) / $ 129 in BF (~ $ 692) 4GB + 128GB – $ 169 (~ $ 906) / $ 149 in BF (~ R $ 798)

What did you think of the new POCO M3? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.