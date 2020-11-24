Witnesses reacted quickly to the “Tiergarten murder”

The “Tiergarten murder” is a heavy burden on German-Russian relations. But whatever the international implications, the case is now being dealt with in the courts.

Berlin (dpa) – The alleged perpetrator of the “Tiergarten murder” in Berlin was only surprised by a happy coincidence and two witnesses who reacted quickly.

This was evidenced by the testimony of two young men who described in the process on Tuesday how they noticed the suspect on August 23, 2019, continued to observe and quickly called the police. The men were sitting on steps leading to a bridge near the bank of the Spree in the district of Moabit when the black-clad man quickly climbed a bicycle, stopped a few feet away and disappeared behind some bushes along the river. Through the bushes, according to their statements, they saw the movements of the changing man. The bicycle and other objects were thrown into the water.

Witnesses said the situation seemed suspicious to them and that they had passed the bridge due to possible danger and for better observation. From there, they would have alerted the police. When the man came out of the bushes, “he was dressed completely differently” and wore a fishing hat instead of dark curls. They then followed the man from a distance, who had looked around frantically and looked at them several times. But then the police had already arrived with flashing lights and arrested the man.

A 40-year-old Chechen was shot in the back and head in the Kleiner Tiergarten park in Berlin-Moabit at noon that day. Many witnesses observed the crime and the perpetrator, who fled by bicycle. The victim fought Russia in the Chechen War and was prosecuted there as an enemy of the state. A Russian is accused of having declared his name Vadim S., 50 years old and a civil engineer. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, he is 55 years old and has a different name. According to the indictment, this is a murder on behalf of the Russian state.