Xperia 1 III: Sony phone should be announced soon with Snapdragon 875 and 4K display

Sony, Xiaomi and many other manufacturers will attend the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in early December, indicating that new phones are expected to be announced soon with the new chips from Qualcomm and that one of them could be the Xperia 1 III. Sources say the new phone is expected to come with impressive specs, including a 4K display.

At the conference, we will have great representatives such as An Meng, Chairman of Qualcomm, Lei Jun from Xiaomi, Kyle Kiang from OnePlus Mobile and Mitsuya Kishida from Sony, who are expected to make the Xperia 1 III official, since Sony has already informed that ‘he will use Roman numerals in his future models.

The Xperia 1 III will certainly be one of the most powerful smartphones of the day with the new Snapdragon 875 and above, as well as a 4K display of the highest quality based on what we have already seen in the Xperia 1 II which has launched in February 2020 with incredible specs including unprecedented technologies that have certainly appealed to professional photographers.





Sources indicate that the screen should be 3200 x 1440 pixels, i.e. it should be slightly smaller than the 3840 x 1644 pixels of the Xperia 1 II, however this new version should have an improved brightness level of 15% and probably with a higher refresh rate such as 90Hz or up to 120Hz.

Rumors also say that the smartphone’s front camera is expected to receive improvements such as a larger aperture, which should help improve photos in difficult lighting conditions.

Finally, discover the main specifications of the Xperia 1 II, which should soon receive a successor with the Xperia 10 III, which has already appeared in recent leaks.

Sony Xperia 1 II Specifications

6.5 inch notched OLED display with 4K resolution 21: 9 aspect ratio panel, support HDR and motion blur reduction “90 Hz equivalent” Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon X55 chipset modem to support network 5G sub-6 8 GB RAM 256 GB internal memory 8 MP front camera Four rear cameras with ZEISS and Cinematography Pro lenses have a 12 MP main sensor with 12 MP OIS sensor with wide-angle lens 12 MP sensor with telephoto and sensor OIS ToF 3D for depth of field data 4000mAh battery with wireless charging IP68 water and dust protection Black, white and purple colors 3.5mm headphone jack

