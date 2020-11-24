Wolfsburg Women vs Subotica – Bayern meets Ajax

Nyon (AP) – Champions League finalist VfL Wolfsburg’s footballers meet Serbia’s Spartak Subotica team in the first knockout round of the new season in the premier league.

Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern will first play in the round of 16 against Dutch champion Ajax Amsterdam. This was the result of the draw for the Champions League matches in Nyon, Switzerland.

Both German teams were among the ranked teams due to their past performances and will therefore play away initially. The first stages will take place on 9/10. December, the return matches take place a week later. UEFA had made a preliminary ranking for the draw to avoid organizational complications following the corona pandemic.

During their meeting with Ajax, the women of Bayern reunite with their former teammates Lucie Voňková and Stefanie van der Gragt. Subotica is no unknown opponent for the Wolfsburg women: the two teams met in the round of 16 in 2015. At that point, the two parted ways in the first leg 0-0, in the second leg the women from Lower Saxony won 4-0. Spartak currently lead the Serbian league table with 37 points and have won just one of 13 games.

The winners of the round of 16 play the next phase in four groups of four teams each. The reigning Olympique Lyon champion, who recently won the premier league five times in a row and beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 in this year’s final in San Sebastian, will first face Juventus Turin.