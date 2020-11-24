Expulsion from a migrant camp in Paris: the police under fire

Paris (dpa) – The aggressive approach of the Parisian police to clean up a migrant camp has sparked outrage in France. The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, evoked “shocking” images and activated the police control authority, considered to be the powerful “police of the police”.

Numerous photos and videos have shown how police officers used tear gas against migrants and protesters. The incident highlights France’s migration policy and a new law to restrict the publication of images of police operations.

With the support of humanitarian organizations, a few hundred migrants pitched tents on Monday evening on Place de la République in the east of Paris. The action was a protest against the evacuation of a huge camp with several thousand residents last week. Aid organizations accuse authorities of failing to provide migrants with sufficient housing at the time – many became homeless after the eviction.

Videos of the ongoing evacuation and the subsequent protest now show that the police acted very aggressively against the migrants and protesters. One photo shows a migrant simply tipped over from his tent, while other videos show the use of batons. A journalist from the online media “Brut” accuses an officer of assaulting him three times. “We will ask the prefecture of police and the interior ministry for explanations,” Brut said.

Left-wing politician Eric Coquerel, himself present, described the behavior of the police as “disproportionate”. He was pushed around by the police, he told Franceinfo. There are now mainly videos on the net documenting the actions of the police. At the same time, the so-called Global Security Law is being debated in parliament, which the government says should better protect the police.

A controversial paragraph stipulates that the publication of photos by security guards in action can be punished if the aim is to harm the physical or mental integrity of the police. Media workers see it as an attack on press freedom and fear repression during protests.

“For me, it is obvious that if the police allow themselves something like this in the streets of Paris, it is obviously linked to the law of world security,” said leftist politician Coquerel. Curator Rachida Dati, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Paris, has defended the police and sees the errors in the treatment of migrants in the city. “Paris has become the suction pump for all migrants in an irregular situation,” she said on French television.

These migrant camps are evacuated again and again in and around Paris, and soon after, new tent cities are built elsewhere – mainly north-east of Paris. The problem is also the lack of permanent housing and initial reception facilities for people. Aid organizations see this as a deterrent to the government. In the camps, migrants live in inhumane conditions – there are no sanitation facilities and almost no running water.

As with current deportations, there are often large numbers of Afghans among the migrants. In France, their recognition rate is higher than in other European countries such as Germany. Some of them, whose asylum application has already been rejected in another country, are hiding in France for the moment – among others in tent camps. You are trying to file a new application in France when a certain time limit has expired and the country in which the initial application was filed is no longer competent.