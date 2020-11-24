OnePlus 9 Pro: CEO says phone design will be different than expected

It’s nothing new that OnePlus is already working on the launch of the 9 and 9 Pro models, causing several leaks regarding the device to appear, especially regarding the design, as a large part of the public is interested in know how the next head line of the company will be.

However, recently, the brand’s CEO Pete Lau went public to deny some renderings that have been released around the web, where many believed the device was practically the final look of the device, even without disclosing any real pictures from cellphones.

On Twitter, he clarified that, so far, no official renderings of the models have been disclosed, which means that the design to be adopted by the company may be different from anything that already exists on the market, or just the opposite of what is cited as the appearance of the device.

Perhaps he wanted to make it clear that the leaks don’t match reality to prevent the spread of new concepts based on the bad look. Plus, it’s a way to keep audiences interested and curious about what’s to come in the next generation.

Based on this new information, changes should be made to the renderings soon, as something different is coming. However, in terms of specs, it’s possible to expect it to come with the previously announced top-of-the-line Snpadragon 875 chipset in addition to 8GB of RAM and, given the precedents, with a minimum storage of 128 GB.