Shadow – definition and explanations

introduction

Two shadows, here on the beach

A shadow is a dark area created by the interposition of an opaque (or only partially opaque) object between a light source (light is the set of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, i.e., contained in, say, wavelengths of 380 nm (violet) to 780 nm (red). La …) and the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary, and is often incorrectly referred to as confused its size, …) at which this light is reflected. It is materialized by a silhouette with no thickness.

characteristics

The size of the drop shadow depends on the size of the object (In general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and can be identified by a label .. .) and its relative distance from the light source. The closer the object is to the light source, the larger the shadow area (a shadow is a dark area created by the interposition of an opaque (or only partially opaque) object between a light source and the surface …) will be great. Its intensity depends on the amount of light from the masked source. If the masked source is the only source present, the shaded area is in complete darkness.

In engineering drawing and conventionally, it is believed that the shadow cast by the sun (The Sun (Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek) is the central star of the solar system. In the astronomical classification, it is a star of the Type …) or the result of parallel incident rays that create a shadow cast by the object on the plane on which it is placed and a clean shadow cast on the faces of the object that are covered by the Incident rays are deducted.

the sun as a source of light

Point lighting (In geometry, a point is the smallest component of the work area.) As a light source

Point light sources (spotlights, lighting equipment, lights, etc.) create a cone of incident rays, the projection of which (cartographic projection is a series of techniques that make it possible to represent the surface of the earth as a whole or partially on the flat surface of a map.) The shadow depends on the relative position of the source in relation to the object exposed to the light rays. For non-point sources, we can differentiate between shadow zones. Penumbra and shadow. The larger the source and the further the shadow support is from the object obscuring the light, the larger the penumbra area and the blurrier the shadow outline.

Use of shadows

Comfort

The hedge or tree (A tree is a land plant that can develop by itself in height, generally over seven meters. Trees …) in isolation provide a shade that man seeks (a man) is an adult male Individual of the kind referred to as modern man (Homo sapiens) or, more simply, “human”. In contrast, prepubescent humans are called …) and the animal (an animal (from the Latin animus), spirit or life principle) is a heterotrophic living being according to the classical classification, …) when it is hot

According to the regions and countries (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision of limited dimensions (on the order of a few hundred km²), subdivision of the civilian population …), the architects, since ancient times, have tried to reduce or enlarge the parts of the house (A house is a medium-sized building that is used for the dwelling of a family or even several without being considered as …) or the city (Die Stadt) (Latin civitas) is a word which in ancient times, before states were established, referred to a group of free seated men (who may have slaves …) who will be in the shadows. Similarly, traditional agriculture and nomadism have preserved hedges and trees so their herds can shelter from the heat of the sun in their shade.

Time determination (time is a unit of measurement 🙂

Sundial (A sundial is a silent and immobile instrument that shows the solar time through the movements of the shadow of an object of variable shape, the gnomon, …) in Saint-Rémy de Provence

The sundial has used the natural shadow of a beam exposed to the sun to measure the passage of time since ancient times (time is a concept developed by humans to sense changes in the world) according to the position of the sun.

Determine object size

On a vertical photo (The vertical is a line parallel to the direction of gravity, especially through the plumb line.) Georeferenced and time stamped from the air or from the satellite, the size of buildings or various objects (pylons, bridges, trees). .) can be determined from that of their shadow. A comparative analysis of photos taken at different times will also give a clue (A clue (from Latin indicative: to indicate) is advice or recommendation, written or oral.) Of their general form.

A famous use of shadows was made by Thales to measure the size of pyramids (see the article on Theorem (A theorem is a theorem that can be mathematically proven, i.e. an assertion that can be considered true by a logical reasoning in …) von Thales).

Playful

Chinese shadow games consist of placing your hands between the light source and a screen (a monitor is a common output device of a computer. On this screen the information is entered or requested by the user and from the computer in the form of …) generated or restored to obtain shadows silhouetted by an animal or known object.

Photography and cinema (We call cinema a moving visual projection, mostly with sound. Today the term randomly refers to a projection space or an art in itself.)

The negatives of the silver photos are used (servent is the contraction of the word server and client). During the printing process, a shadow is cast on the paper (The paper (from the Latin papyrus) is a material made of vegetable and animal cellulose fibers. It comes in the form of thin leaves and is considered to be …) sensitive so that it reacts in such a way that that the picture will be printed on it.

Slideshow or movie projection is nothing more than the use of a partially transparent obstacle so that its shadow represents an image.