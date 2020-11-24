A glimmer of hope for vertebrate biodiversity

Despite previous claims and beliefs, vertebrate populations – whether birds, fish, or even antelopes – are typically not said to be in decline.

In an article published today in the journal Nature, a team of biologists led by McGill University (McGill University in Montreal, Quebec is one of the oldest universities in Canada) discovered that the portrait of the spectacular decline in vertebrate populations ( Vertebrates form a sub-branch of the animal kingdom. This taxon, which in its modern version excludes hagfish, is considered monophyletic. It belongs to …) all species that were established until the present was based on a limited number (the concept of number in the Linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”) of population groups whose numbers are decreasing extremely quickly and which are an exception. Once these particular cases are isolated, we get a portrait of biodiversity (biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. It is assessed by looking at the diversity of ecosystems, species, populations and this …) world very differently and much more optimistically.

(A population is defined as a group of individuals of the same species (In the life sciences, the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the base taxon of …) a particular area (the concept of area has in the Geography, and especially in human and political geography, has become increasingly important even when this concept is used by …) Any change in population size therefore leads to its disappearance of cash.)

A record that is far superior to reality

Everything (All that is understood as the set of what exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Can be summarized mathematically (Mathematics is a field of abstract knowledge built on concepts such as, using logical reasoning Numbers, numbers, structures and …), modeling and method for calculating average values.

Estimates previously derived from data (In information technology (IT), data is an often encoded basic description of a thing, business transaction, event, etc.) The history of wildlife surveillance has shown that vertebrate populations, on average, have declined. (The average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member of the set would have …) by more than 50% since 1970. Nevertheless, says Brian Leung, university ecologist (A university is a university whose aim is the production (research), its preservation and its transmission (graduation) of knowledge. To …) McGill and holder of the UNESCO chair “Dialogue (Dialogue is a communication between two or more people or groups of people. There must be at least one sender and one recipient. …) for an aveni r long-lived “, researcher (A researcher (fem. Researcher) designates a person whose task it It is difficult to clearly define the profession of researcher since the areas of research are so diverse and important …) associated with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and lead author of the study, “given the mathematical used Methods For model vertebrate populations, this estimate could result from two very different scenarios, that is, a systematic decline (in the life sciences and in natural history) ichthe systematics is the science that aims to enumerate and classify taxa in a particular order, …) and generalized, that is, a small number of dizzying declines “.

Using a data set that covers more than 14,000 vertebrate populations in the world (The word world can denote 🙂 Whole from the database (In computer science a database (Abr .: “BD” or “BDD”) is a set of information that stored on a …) planet (a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or another star in the universe and has sufficient mass for its gravity to keep it alive …), the researchers observed that about 1% of vertebrate populations had seen their numbers collapse at high speed (we can distinguish 🙂 capital V since 1970. This is especially true for localized reptiles in the tropics of America (America is a continent that is bordered to the west by the Bering Strait and the Ocean is separated from Asia and Oceania …) from north (the north is a point cardinal opposite the south.), Central and south america (south is a cardinal point opposite the north) and Birds that live in the Indo-Pacific Basin. After isolating this category, the researchers found that the total number of other vertebrate populations (in set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a plurality” which can be understood as a whole “, like …) remained generally stable.

“Furthermore, the variation in these global results is very significant. Some populations are in real trouble, and certain regions, such as the Indo-Pacific Basin, are experiencing a systematic and general decline. The desert scenario (today’s word desert refers to this hui However, the study’s lead author adds that there is no evidence to support an area that is sterile or non-life-enhancing due to unsuitable soil or the weakness of global biodiversity, which is a good thing because it would be very disheartening to see that all Conservation efforts that we have invested over the past fifty years have been unsuccessful. “

“We were surprised by how the data from these extremes has influenced the latest estimates of global mean decline,” added Anna Hargreaves, co-author and professor in the Department of Biology (biology, commonly referred to as bio, is science In the life science sense, it covers part of …) McGill University. Our results cast a light on (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, c This is contained in wavelengths from 380 nm (violet) to 780 nm (red). Light is …) regions in immediate action to stop the general decline in biodiversity, but also hope for the effectiveness of protective measures. “

Publication:

The article “Clustered versus Catastrophic Global Vertebrate Declines” by Brian Leung et al. Published in the journal Nature: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2920-6

The work was funded by the Canadian Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC).

doi.org: 10.1038 / s41586-020-2920-6

