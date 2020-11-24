PF performs parcel theft operation at RJ post office

A few days before the expected Black Friday, the federal police launched Operation “Replicant” in Rio de Janeiro. According to the PF, nine search and seizure warrants have been issued against a fraud scheme and the diversion of parcels from RJ’s post office.

Investigations indicate that employees at Benfica’s order fulfillment center, the state’s largest hub, have chosen high-value products – cell phones and other electronic devices – to distract members of the criminal organization itself. even.

To do this, they stick fake labels on the real ones with tracking numbers already in use. This meant that these orders ended up being addressed to the members of the regime. Thus, they have “disappeared” from the postal flow.

At the end of the regime, the postmen of the Post Office delivered the packages normally without being aware of the fraud. Federal police also revealed that the suspects maintained a WhatsApp group where they discussed the scams and dealt with sales of the diverted products.

The group in the messenger had the evocative name of “Corporations and Enterprises”. The estimate is that the system generated a loss of R $ 1 million.

With the initiation of the operation, the PF intends to interrupt criminal activity before the end-of-year purchases. In addition, all accused must be held responsible for the criminal organization and embezzlement.