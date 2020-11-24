Have the rhythm in your marrow!

Movement activity is characterized by a sequence of steps, the rhythm of which can be regulated according to our wishes and needs. The neural mechanisms by which rhythm is generated and regulated remain a mystery, however. Scientists have two conductivities right now in the spinal cord (the spinal cord or spinal cord refers to the part of the central nervous system that extends below the medulla oblongata or medulla oblongata or medulla oblongata of the trunk …) including functional duality (in mathematics, the Functional term refers to certain functions. Initially, the term referred to functions that others use as arguments. Today, the term a …) is similar to that of yin and yang is the heart of the creation of the rhythm of movement. These works are the subject of a publication in the journal Plos Biologie (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space that has a precise function …).

Figure: Schematic representation of a movement rhythm generator in which the respective weight of INap and IM is regulated (regulators are alloys made of tin or lead and antimony). Frequency (In physics, the frequency in general denotes the measure of the frequency with which a periodic phenomenon occurs per unit of time. So …) of the oscillating activities of the pacemaker cells and thus the speed (we differentiate 🙂 from walking (walking (that Pleonasm goes)) walking is also often used) is a natural form of locomotion that consists of moving back and forth on the …).

© Jérémy Verneuil & Frédéric Brocard



Conversely (In mathematics, the inverse of an element x of a set endowed with an internal law of composition denoted by multiplication is an element y such that x y = y x = 1 if 1 … ) of the proverb “which are composed in the same way”, the opposites attract each other like two magnets to form one. The researchers have just demonstrated the existence of a duo of conductivities in the spinal cord, the cradle of the rhythm of movement, a duo of conductivities that encompass everything (the whole, understood as a whole of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe .) resists and yet remains inextricably linked to the movement function.

The rhythm of walking is generated by spinal neurons, the specialty of which is that they vibrate autonomously. Thus, these cells, called pacemakers, go from an activated state (depolarized) to a state of rest, like the metronome, which oscillates between two diametrically opposite positions. The researchers have just discovered that this so-called “bistable” state results from the alternating activation (activation may relate to 🙂 of a persistent sodium conductivity (INap) that depolarizes the neuron (a neuron or nerve cell is a) excitable cell that the represents the basic functional unit of the nervous system. The term “neuron” was introduced in …) and has a persistent potassium conductivity (MI) that repolarizes it. A pharmacological approach and the invalidation of a gene (a gene is a sequence of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that specifies the synthesis of a polypeptide chain or an acid …) made it possible to identify the gene type of channel that generates IM. This is the Kv7.2 channel, the expression of which by immunohistochemistry is focused on the initial segment of the axon (an axon or nerve fiber is the long, thin, cylindrical extension of a neuron that conducts impulses of electrical energy outside the cell body. Axons are in fact the main transmission lines of …) pacemaker neurons when walking. This expression is superimposed on the sodium channels responsible for INap. Network modeling (A computer network is a set of devices that are connected to each other to exchange information. Analogous to a network locomotive engine (a network is a “small …”), supported by a behavioral study, it is shown that the relative weight of INap and IM regulate the excitability of pacemaker neurons and walking speed, so the speed slows down when INap prevails and, conversely, accelerates when IM takes precedence over INap.

In addition to a better understanding of the cellular mechanisms that are involved in the creation of the rhythm of movement, this study shows the great functional plasticity of the spinal cord. It remains to be determined whether a motor torque imbalance (a motor (from the Latin mōtor: “the one who stirs”)) is a device that moves matter by providing energy. It does this …) INap / IM contributes to the problems of walking observed in many pathologies.

Learn more:

The M-stream works together with the persistent sodium (sodium is a chemical element, symbol Na and atomic number 11. It is a soft, silver metal that belongs to alkali metals. We don’t …) stream to adjust the speed of movement.

Verneuil J., Brocard C., Trouplin V., Villard L., Peyronnet-Roux J., Brocard F.

PLoS Biol. 2020, November 13; 18 (11): e3000738. doi: 10.1371 / journal.pbio.3000738.

Laboratory:

Institute of Neuroscience (neurosciences correspond to all biological and medical disciplines that examine all normal and pathological aspects of …) of Timone (INT) – (CNRS / Aix-Marseille University) – Campus (A campus (from the Latin word for a field ) refers to the space that brings together the buildings and infrastructure of a university or school …) Health (health is a state of complete physical wellbeing mentally and socially, and is not just the absence of illness or ailment.) Timone. 27 Boulevard (In the first sense a boulevard is a means of communication that rests on old city walls, since the word comes from the Dutch Bolwerc and means wall. It therefore allows you to … … bypass.) Jean Moulin (A mill is a grinding machine for grains into flour and, analogously, a machine for grinding, pounding, pulverizing various substances and extracting certain products (oil, apples, powder, etc.) – 13385 Marseille Cedex 5.

Contact:

Frédéric Brocard – Researcher (A researcher (researcher) means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to define the job of …) CNRS (the better known national center for scientific research) is under the Acronym CNRS the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST) at the Timone Neuroscience Institute (INT) – frederic.brocard at univ-amu.fr

