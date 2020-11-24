Moto G9 Power will launch in some countries like Lenovo K12 Pro without modifications

Introduced on the European market earlier this month, the Moto G9 Power has already been approved in Brazil by Anatel and could be launched very soon in other Asian countries under a different name.

Adopting a similar strategy to what Xiaomi has used widely for years (and which has worked very well for that matter), manufacturer Lenovo, owner of the Motorola brand, is expected to introduce the Moto G9 Power as the Lenovo K12 Pro in China. .

Two certification records in the FCC and TENAA bodies confirm that the K12 Pro has model numbers XT2091-8 and XT2091-7, sharing the same primary number as the Moto G9 Power, which is XT2091-3, where the end after the hyphen determines the region where the smartphone will be sold.

In addition to the model numbers, as if that was not enough, the registration also confirmed the design of the Lenovo K12 Pro in photos, identical to that of the Motorola smartphone.

Therefore, it is very safe to say that Lenovo’s next smartphone in China will adopt the same specifications as the already known G9 Power, including a Snapdragon 662 chipset equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, IPS display of 6 , 8-inch and a set of three rear cameras with a 64 MP main sensor and, of course, the gigantic 6,000 mAh battery.

