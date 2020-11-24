Press Council calls for better protection of journalists during demonstrations

Berlin (dpa) – The German Press Council calls for more police protection for journalists during protests.

“It is high time that journalists at protests and major events were better protected and able to work unhindered,” said corps spokesman Sascha Borowski. Trade unions have also long complained about attacks by protest participants against journalists. In addition, they continue to record media obstructions by the police.

The press council has now presented interior ministers with a draft code of conduct that regulates relations between police and journalists. The committee wants to ensure that the subject is on the agenda of the December 9 conference of interior ministers. The previous rules agreed between the two parties date back to 1993. The press council is the voluntary self-regulation of the press, that is, newspapers, magazines and online media.

The head of the Conference of Ministers of the Interior and Minister of the Interior of Thuringia, Georg Maier (SPD), recently told the German press agency about the meeting with his country colleagues: the attacks on journalists and police at protests will also be discussed. “Both are institutions of our fundamental free democratic order. Attacks on journalists and police are totally unacceptable. “

From the press council’s point of view, the draft new rules should lead the police to become more aware of the right to protection and the mandate to inform the media. This point should therefore be more firmly anchored in education and training. In return, journalists must undertake not to obstruct the security forces and to seek contact with the police.

The project says, for example: “If the situation is appropriate, it is necessary to create security concepts which guarantee the personal protection of media workers against threats and physical attacks, guarantee free information and at the same time guarantee the freedom of movement of media workers.

The German Press Council has rules with the associations of newspaper publishers (BDZV), magazine publishers (VDZ), unions Union of German Journalists Verdi, German Association of Journalists, ARD, ZDF, Deutschlandradio and the Private Media Association (Vaunet) Developed.

The document is based on principles of conduct agreed between the parties in 1993. At that point, Gladbeck’s hostage-taking triggered the rules. The case had held Germany in abeyance for days in 1988. After a bank robbery in Gladbeck, North Rhine-Westphalia, the perpetrators fled across the country and repeatedly took hostages. Journalists interviewed hostage takers and hostages. The press council subsequently determined that interviews with the perpetrators were not permitted during the event.