Coronavirus: after 97% effectiveness, the Coronavac study enters the final approval phase

Update – 24/11/2020

Studies to find an effective vaccine to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil are continuing at full speed, and in the most recent analyzes, the Coronavac vaccine has managed to show a 97% effectiveness among volunteers. that were used in the analysis process.

With a minimum number of infected volunteers, studies of this vaccine produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac are entering the final phase of approval. In the press release published yesterday (23), he was informed that the Butantan Institute, a partner of the Chinese laboratory, began the opening of the clinical study.

“The good news, and the reason we are here at the Butantan Institute, is that the Butantan Institute details the final phase of approval of CoronaVac having reached the minimum number of infected and that is the possibility of allowing the opening of the clinical study and the analysis of these results ”, declared the Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Original article – 11/18/2020

Coronavac is one of the most promising vaccines against the coronavirus, proof of this is the study published by the scientific journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, where it is said to have been shown to be 97% effective in stimulating the production of antibodies against the coronavirus in laboratory tests.

Coronavac is the latest vaccine to have undergone Phase 1 and 2 trials published in a magazine. She is currently in the third phase of testing, but the results of the first are already very encouraging. The first two phases involved 744 volunteers aged 18 to 59 in China between April and May 2020.





In Brazil, Coronavac is already being tested in partnership with the Butantan Institute. However, tests in China reported that COVID-19 antibody production was already considered good 14 days after the first dose, with peak protection reached in 28 days, showing 97% efficacy in volunteers. .

The study points out that the vaccine was not only successful in preventing disease development in the body, but also in protecting cells from infection by neutralizing antibodies, but T cells were not analyzed.

According to the scientists, the best immune response was obtained with an interval of 28 days between the two doses necessary to ensure maximum protection, however an interval of only 14 days is also sufficient to ensure adequate protection with greater speed of immunization of the population.

Reported side effects were mild, most of them on pain at the site of vaccine application, which was reported by 35% of test participants, furthermore Coronavac caused significantly less fever in test participants compared to other immunizers such as Russian Sputnik V or the one developed at Oxford in partnership with AstraZeneca.





The last phase of Coronavac testing is expected to last around 6 months, as important questions such as the duration of protection are being assessed, whether it is able to stimulate T cells to protect cells and especially whether it is is able to protect cells or it is only effective against more severe forms of the coronavirus.

So far, Coronavac has been shown to be safe and able to reproduce immune responses in all age groups, with improved protection for users aged 18 to 59. To learn more about Coronavac, we recommend that you read our detective TudoCelular on it prepared by Rafael Barbosa.

