Countries want tougher corona rules

Berlin (dpa) – Stricter contact restrictions and an extension of the mask requirement – for Christmas and New Year, at least in close family and friends: with this line, the heads of government of the countries begin the next consultations on the corona crisis with Chancellor Merkel on Wednesday.

Contact restrictions should be tightened from the beginning of December, but with a special rule: in the period from December 23 to January 1, meetings of a household with people outside the household should be made possible for a maximum of ten people. Children up to 14 years old should be exempted. This emerges from a draft resolution of the federal states for consultations with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday. It was available on Tuesday at the German press agency.

With the regulations, Christmas should also be possible this year with family and friends, albeit on a smaller scale, says the newspaper: “Because these days are particularly important for family and social cohesion”.

The partial lockdown in effect since early November with the closure of pubs and restaurants as well as cultural and leisure facilities must be extended at least until December 20.

On Tuesday afternoon, the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), wants to meet with the heads of state chancellery of the federal states. Final decisions are expected on Wednesday. The rapid increase in the number of corona infections has stopped, but they are still at a high level.

An overview of the proposals of the prime ministers of federal states:

PARTS LOCKING EXTENSION: Cultural and leisure facilities as well as catering establishments remain closed, tourist accommodation is prohibited. All unnecessary contact and unnecessary travel should be avoided. Employers should allow an unbureaucratic home office. Wholesale and retail will remain open – however, the mask requirement should now also apply in front of stores and in parking lots. With an incidence “well” below 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days and if other conditions are met, countries should have the opportunity to deviate from it. For extreme corona hotspots, countries should be able to decide on regional tightening as before.

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: Contact restrictions should be tightened. “Private meetings with friends, relatives and acquaintances should be limited to one’s own household and one other household, but in any case to a maximum of five people,” indicates the national newspaper, according to which children up to 14 years should be excluded. And there should be a special regulation for Christmas and New Year.

OBLIGATION OF MASKING: A masking obligation should apply throughout the country “in closed rooms accessible to the public or during visits by visitors or customers”. And also in city centers and other outdoor places, “where people are in a confined space or not just temporarily”, a mouth and nose cover should be mandatory. Local authorities should determine the exact locations and times. A mask requirement should also apply in the workplace – except on site, if a distance of 1.5 meters from other people is maintained.

UNIVERSITIES: Colleges and universities should fundamentally switch to digital education. Exception: laboratory work, internships, practical and artistic training phases and exams.

CONTACT RULES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR: In the period from 23 December to 1 January, according to the will of the Länder, the reunions of a household with members of the family who are not members of the household or persons outside the household must be made possible for a maximum of ten people. Children up to 14 years old should be exempted. This should make “celebrations with family and friends possible, albeit on a smaller scale”. However, the premiers are calling for quarantine in their homes for several days before the Christmas holidays. “This can be supported by the Christmas school holidays which could be postponed from December 19, 2020”, indicates the current draft resolution of the federal states.

FIREWORKS: Prime ministers want to ban New Year’s Eve fireworks from public places and busy streets to avoid larger groups. “The responsible local authorities determine the places and streets concerned,” the newspaper said. Basically, it is “recommended” to refrain from making fireworks at the end of the year – a sales ban is therefore not intentional.

CORPORATE HOLIDAYS: At the will of the federal states, employers are to verify if production sites can be closed due to corporate vacations or generous home office solutions from December 23 to January 1. This should implement the principle of “staying at home”.

SCHOOLS AND KITAS: Daycares and schools must remain open. In areas with significantly more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days, however, according to the will of the federal states, in the future, in principle, a mask requirement should also apply in class from the seventh year. It should also be possible to introduce such an obligation for primary, fifth and sixth graders. In “special infection hot spots” there should be “additional school specific measures for lesson design” such as hybrid lessons, in addition to final lessons.

FASTER TESTS AND NEW QUARANTINE RULES IN SCHOOLS: “Rapid antigen tests will be used more and more in schools to discover chains of infection,” said the Prime Minister’s document. According to their will, the federal government should equip itself with “sufficient testing capabilities”. If a student has a positive corona test, their class / group should initially be quarantined for five days. And after these five days of “suspected quarantine”, a “decision test using rapid antigen test” should take place. Students who have tested negative should be re-admitted to classes. “Class lessons can therefore be continued from the fifth day.”

QUARANTINE: Premiers propose that the federal and state governments agree to set the time interval for home quarantine at ten days as a general rule. This is possible with the rapid antigenic tests available.

PROTECTION OF AT-RISK GROUPS: Prime Ministers want to improve the protection of at-risk groups such as those in need of care. As part of the corona testing strategy, 20 rapid tests per week should be provided to each person in need of care. From the beginning of December, the federal government will authorize the delivery of a total of 15 FFP2 masks to at-risk groups in exchange for a small contribution – one per winter week.

FINANCIAL AID: The November aid to businesses and institutions affected by the partial lockdown is due to continue in December. The federal government had already promised that. The details remain open, however: a ‘December aid’ could cost much more because December is a month with high turnover in the catering sector – the comparative value of the November aid is the figure of cases of the same month of the previous year. Brussels must also approve new aid.

SOCIAL GUARANTEE: As part of the “Social Guarantee 2022”, the federal government should stabilize social security contributions at a maximum of 40%. Any additional financial requirements, for example for health insurance, should be covered by the federal budget until 2022, ask the states. We no longer speak of a corona “solidarity surcharge”, as proposed by the SPD. The federal government is already spending an additional five billion euros on statutory health insurance for 2021 – because there is not much room left to reach 40% of gross wages. As the average additional contribution is expected to increase by 0.2 point for 2021, social contributions are already at 39.95%.

CORONA-APP: In the fight against the coronavirus, the federal states are also counting on further development of the state alert app. The app is expected to receive three more updates over the next six weeks.

NEXT BUND-LÄNDER-ROUND: The federal state’s proposal does not contain an automatic mechanism to extend certain measures. It says, “The federal government and the states will agree on how to proceed by December 15.” The federal states “therefore assume that significant restrictions will also be necessary beyond the end of the year due to the high level of infection.”