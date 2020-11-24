Unboxed 2021: Galaxy Z Flip 2 shouldn’t be revealed at Galaxy S21 event

It looks like Samsung isn’t showing off a foldable smartphone at the company’s big event early next year. After unveiling the Galaxy Fold in the first Unpacked of 2019 and the Galaxy Z Flip in the first Unpacked of 2020, the next manufacturer’s conference is expected to be devoted solely to the Galaxy S21 line.

More recent rumors are that Samsung has removed the Galaxy Z Flip 2 from launch so as not to share the limelight with the brand’s future flagship line, and it looks like it shouldn’t be introduced in Q1. ‘next year.

According to information shared by The Elec site, we will not have a new foldable between January and March 2021, being possible that the new device will not be presented until April, closer to the middle of next year. . The new strategy would be to focus on the Galaxy S21 trio and increase sales of the new series, as the price of the Z Flip 2 could attract potential consumers of the S21 Plus or S21 Ultra.

With the first Unpacked event of 2021 being postponed until January, it is also likely that Samsung has not finalized the hardware and software of the new Z Flip 2 and, therefore, does not guarantee the global launch with the availability of the device. in different markets.

Anyway, news of this rumor is expected to emerge in the coming weeks, as we are less than two months away from the launch of the Galaxy S21 line, which is expected to bring a renewed design.