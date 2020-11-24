Cougar announces its MX440-G RGB gaming box

Cougar introduces a new box, the MX440-G RGB. In tower format, it is aimed at players with classy looks, backlighting or even tempered glass.

This MX440-G RGB is an ATX case with a medium tower and dimensions of 215 mm x 424 mm x 505 mm. It is doomed to fail to include a game configuration. Her dress gives her character and a “sporty” approach.

The front dominates by highlighting tempered glass and a large filter that takes up the entire height. Two side entrances allow air to pass through. You benefit from a “carbon” end.

MX440-G RGB housing.

Internally, the architecture is organized in two rooms. The case basically benefits from three 120 mm fans at the front (2 x 140 mm are possible). They ensure the fresh air supply. It is possible to add two more fans at the top to let out the hot air and 120 or 140 mm at the rear.

The main room offers space for the motherboard, a graphics card up to 320 mm and a 170 mm high cooler. Storage is entrusted to two 3.5-inch / 2.5-inch slots and four 2.5-inch drives.

The connection consists of two USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports as well as classic audio microphone / headphone sockets. We don’t have any information about the price.