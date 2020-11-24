Trump softens blockade attitude

Washington (AP) – After weeks of hanging, the transition from the government of current Donald Trump to US President-elect Joe Biden can begin in the United States.

Trump asked authorities and his employees to cooperate with Biden Monday evening (local time) on Twitter. Shortly before, the responsible authority had ranked GSA Biden as the obvious winner of the election and said it had made that decision independently.

The General Service Administration (GSA) paved the way for Democrat Biden’s team to gain access to government ministries, agencies and confidential information, as well as millions of dollars in salaries and other expenses, before the inauguration scheduled for January 20. GSA chief Emily Murphy delivered the crucial letter to Biden after the important state of Michigan confirmed the Democrat’s victory there on Monday.

“Today’s decision is a necessary step to begin to address the challenges facing our country,” said Biden’s transition team. Importantly, this also includes containing the corona pandemic. It continues to spread rapidly in the United States. Authorities reported 169,190 new infections detected in one day on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Tuesday Morning (CET). So far, more than a quarter of a million people have died from the coronavirus in the United States – in absolute terms, it’s more than any other country in the world.

However, Trump continues to refuse to admit defeat in the November 3 election. He claims the victory was stolen from him by massive electoral fraud. More than 30 lawsuits brought by his lawyers have already been dismissed by the courts. Trump has made it clear that he wants to keep fighting and that he is confident of victory again. Nonetheless, he recommended that the GSA and its team, “in the best interest of the country”, “do what needs to be done”.

It was “the most corrupt election in American political history,” he repeated Tuesday night on Twitter. The short message service provided a warning to the message because it was a controversial claim.

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, accused the outgoing president of “poisoning political wells” in this context. Trump understood he had lost the presidential election, Ischinger said Tuesday on RBB news radio. Trump will continue to weave the myth that he has wrongly lost. He was putting the mortgage on his successor, Biden, of constantly having to fight the myth that half the American population was wrongly in power.

Before the official start of the transition process, Biden announced who he would like to fill key positions in his future government. He appointed his longtime adviser Antony Blinken as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Homeland Security is believed to be headed by exiled Cuban Alejandro Mayorkas. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to become the special envoy on climate issues to the White House National Security Council. According to media reports, Biden also wants to put ex-Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen as head of the Treasury – like the first woman in history.

Biden’s team linked personal details to a pledge of multilateral cooperation in times of crisis. “Historical challenges require new historical approaches,” Kerry explained in a video. The new US administration will bring the world together to tackle challenges that no country can tackle alone.

During the transition period, every day is precious to Biden: the power of the US president is unprecedented, it must be fully operational from day one, especially in matters of national security. As the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he is responsible for a good 1.3 million soldiers and has the codes to authorize the use of nuclear weapons in an emergency. The president and his government are responsible for a budget of nearly five trillion US dollars (4.2 trillion euros).

In the period of transition, the president must not only constitute his cabinet, but also quickly fill thousands of positions in the White House, in ministries and in authorities. About 1,200 personal data must be approved by the Senate.

The orderly handover of official business (“transition”) after a presidential election has been enshrined in law for almost 60 years. In doing so, Congress wanted to ensure that Americans could always count on a functioning government. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes determine the composition of the electoral college that elects the president in December. On the one hand, a majority of the 538 voters is needed – Biden has so far had 306 voters behind him.