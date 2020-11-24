International

Offer alert: LG G8X from R $ 2599

The LG G8X ThinQ arrived in Brazil on November 21 as the first high-end with a secondary display, costing R $ 5,999.

Although sales of the device don’t start until December 7, the device is already showing a significant drop in the pre-sale price (which started on 11/22).

The flagship is now priced at R $ 2,599 (cash with payment by bulletin board) at the KaBuM store – or R $ 2,887.78 (in interest-free installments on the card of R $ 240.65). The price in question should only be offered for the next 45 minutes, so hurry to take advantage of the offer!

Recalling a bit of the technical specifications, we have a 6.4 “OLED display with Full HD + resolution, with the secondary display providing exactly the same measurements and resolution.

On the processor side, we have a Snapdragon 855 accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should give enough firepower to run any app or game available on the Google Play Store.

The highlight is the possibility of expanding the internal memory up to 2TB via MicroSD, as well as the presence of IP68 certification and stereo sound.

For cameras, we have a 32 MP (f / 1.9) sensor on the front and a dual set with 12 MP (f / 1.8) and 13 MP (f / 2.4) on the rear.

The battery has a module with a capacity of 4000 mAh, and for the operating system we have the Android 9 Pie preinstalled at the factory. The model in question is available in the colors black (Aurora Black).

