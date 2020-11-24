AfD wants to motivate young women to have children with money

The AfD wants to motivate young women to have more children and relies on financial support. Among other things, the rate of VAT on diapers should fall, believes the party.

Berlin (dpa) – With a “baby welcome loan” and a reduced VAT rate for diapers, the AfD wants to encourage Germans to start a family.

Her party is concerned with researching “how to get young women to have more children,” Bundestag member Martin Reichardt said in Berlin. He currently sees the biggest problems here in the financial realm and not in family-work compatibility issues. Reichardt stressed that public funding should not only be available for families whose young children are cared for outside the home, but also for families who have decided to care for themselves. their children.

The AfD’s request, which should be discussed in plenary on Thursday, provides for an interest-free loan of 10,000 euros for parents at the birth of their first child, which should be repaid at the earliest after five years. The reimbursement amount should therefore be halved after the birth of a second child. If a third child were born, the repayment obligation would be completely eliminated. According to the AfD, the VAT rate for baby diapers should be reduced from 19% currently to 7%.