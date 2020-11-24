UK May Bring Forward Deadline for Complete 5G Huawei Equipment Ban

While Brazil appears to be moving towards neutrality, the UK continues to tighten its grip on Huawei. As well as being the first European country to ban the Chinese manufacturer, the local government has also prepared a series of measures to replace all of the company’s equipment.

Now, sources in London are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to prevent the installation of any Huawei equipment in the country as early as next year. Apparently, this measure is a sort of response to pressure from the parliament itself:

The Conservative Party demands that Johnson be tough on Huawei. Therefore, a new national security law is due to be proposed next week and preferentially targets Huawei and ZTE.

Although it initially predicted that Huawei’s equipment could be used in the UK by 2027, the new law could also shorten this period, putting operators in a difficult position.

Indeed, many of them ended up storing parts of the Chinese so that they could continue to do maintenance and activate 5G networks in large cities. With the change in legislation, BT Group and Vodafone will be forced to speed up their network review process.

As a result, the costs of changing technology are expected to increase even more, as companies will be forced to purchase equipment from Nokia or Ericsson. So far, the Prime Minister has not commented on the rule change.