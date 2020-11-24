All Fnac vinyl records are on sale until Sunday

Promotion only does not include presales and records for sale in the Marketplace. They can reach 50%.

Take advantage of discounts on thousands of discs.

Good news for music lovers: from Monday November 22 until Sunday 29, all vinyl records on sale in Fnac stores will benefit from a discount of at least 25%. This is the brand’s special Black Friday campaign for music lovers.

Promotions do not only include albums available for pre-order and those available online on the marketplace. Plus, they’re all discounted – and they can even make a great Christmas present.

Simply go to the Fnac website to see the specific reduction for each disc. Many of them are available in 50% promotions, if they are special editions. This is the case, for example, of a pack of “The Monster Needs Friends”, from Ornatos Violeta, which, in addition to two LPs, includes a CD and a cassette.

“Power Up”, by AC / DC; “Gazela”, by Capitão Fausto; “Kriola”, by Dino D’Santiago; “Metrobolist”, by David Bowie; “Boy”, by U2; “Letter to You,” by Bruce Springsteen; “Lateralus”, by Tool; and “Delicate Sound of Thunder” by Pink Floyd; are just a few of the many drives available at a 25% discount.