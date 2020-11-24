Minister Müller: Bundesliga must become climate neutral

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Development Minister Gerd Müller has made the Bundesliga responsible for climate protection.

“The Bundesliga should give itself a completely new image in the Corona crisis and become climate neutral in the coming years,” said the CSU politician when presenting a cooperation between the “Foundation for Development and the climat “and” Sports for Future “. , with which millions of athletes must draw inspiration for climate protection. “It is not a miracle to make a Bundesliga club climate neutral. Everyone should be green, not just Werder Bremen. “

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim had already announced that it would pursue this goal. “The Bundesliga has the potential to face this problem and take responsibility,” said 1899 boss Dietmar Hopp. After the pandemic, it must be taken seriously. In the Corona crisis, two to three percent of television revenues cannot be given up for climate protection. If the clubs were economically stable again, one could count on a contribution.

“If Hoffenheim move forward and Bayern give themselves a push to become world sustainability champions, others will do the same,” said Müller. “I am very optimistic that something will change in the coming months.” In order to promote the environmental issue beyond professional football, the Minister proposed that a Bundesliga day be organized under the slogan “Sustainability and climate protection”. He will contact the German Football League on this matter.

At the same time, Müller has suggested that the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany be climate neutral. “It would be the perfect counterpoint to the climate-killing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”