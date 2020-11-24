Samsung sets new record in the world’s largest smart TV market

While performing well in the global smartphone and semiconductor market, Samsung also has other reasons to celebrate. Indeed, the South Korean giant has managed to further develop its sales in the smart TV segment.

The data is part of an Omdia report, with figures confirming that Samsung is the world leader in selling TVs. The company managed to break a new record by holding a 33.1% market share.

Taking into account the figures for the third quarter of this year, the company grew 22% with sales of US $ 9.3 billion. In addition, 14.85 million TVs were sold between July and September.

Now, looking at the general market figures, TV sales increased 14.7% during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, reaching 62.87 million units. The manufacturers’ podium is still made up of LG and Sony:

Samsung – 33.1% stake LG – 16.6% stake Sony – 10.1% stake

When combined, Samsung and LG already account for 49.7% of the global TV market, proving South Korea’s dominance in the industry. For now, fourth quarter figures are still being collected. Either way, it looks like the year-end sales season could grow the TV market even more.