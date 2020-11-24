There is already a release date for the new Portuguese series “Crónica dos Band Malandros”

Maria João Bastos, Joana Pais de Brito, Joana Barrios and Rui Unas are part of the cast.

It’s called “Crónica dos Band Malandros”, based on the 1980 book of the same title – written by Mário Zambujal and which has had many editions over the years – and will be RTP’s new series. The premiere is scheduled for December 2, starting at 9 p.m., and there will be a total of eight episodes. The production will also be available on RTP Play.

Maria João Bastos, Marco Delgado, José Raposo, Manuel Marques, Joana Pais de Brito, Adriano Carvalho, Joana Barrios and Rui Unas are some of the actors who will play the main characters in this production of Ukbar Filmes and Moonshot Pictures. Jorge Paixão da Costa is the director.

The story follows a group of seven friends who are dedicated to petty thefts and are tricked by a mysterious Italian to steal works of art from a museum in Lisbon. The plot follows the preparation for this assault – but it will also explain the story of each protagonist, unraveling their way until they reach the crime world.