Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a new official render revealed confirming the design

Update (24/11/20) – JB

After releasing the presale season and releasing more information about the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Xiaomi ended up releasing a new official render this week. The image was shared on the Weibo social network with Chinese users.

Confirming all previous rumors, the device is actually just the renowned Mi 10T Lite for the Chinese market. Thus, we have the rear with a circular camera module and a gradient color that mixes turquoise with peach tones.

Another important detail is that the biggest difference between the Mi 10T Lite and the new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the configuration of the main rear camera. Indeed, the 64 MP sensor now gives way to the 108 MP sensor. See the rendering below:

Original text (23/11/20)

With a confirmed launch for next Thursday (26), the Redmi Note 9 5G line is expected to hit the market with good specs and a low price. This weekend, Xiaomi executives decided to release a series of details about the devices.

An example of this is that Lu Weibing, Managing Director of Redmi, used his social media in China to reveal a small checklist with the main specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model. So now we are sure that the device comes out of the box with the Snapdragon 750G processor.

Other details included in the list include the presence of a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a main rear camera with a resolution of 108 MP, NFC, a P2 port for headphones and a battery with a capacity of 4820 mAh. See below:

Soon after, the manufacturer itself listed the Redmi Note 9 5G and 9 Pro 5G at major Chinese retailers. Although it has not revealed the design of the devices or informed its technical specifications, Xiaomi has already released the reservation season.

With that, everything indicates that the new intermediaries should begin to be officially sold on launch day. As for the possible prices, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, has already confirmed that the simpler variant should cost around 1000 yuan (~ R $ 820).

According to the executive, the intention is to provide smartphones that are accessible and compatible with the 5G network. Therefore, the cost-benefit ratio of the Redmi Note 9 5G range is expected to attract attention in China and the rest of the world.

Pending the official launch of intermediaries? Let us know your expectations here in the comments.