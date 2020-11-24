New raids after far-right talks with the police

The scandal of far-right conversations with police in North Rhine-Westphalia is drawing circles: Tuesday morning there were raids against other defendants.

Essen (dpa) – As part of conversations with right-wing extremists with the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, searches took place again on Tuesday morning. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Duisburg prosecutor.

Around nine other suspects were encountered during the investigation into the far-right WhatsApp chats. The newspaper “Bild” had already reported.

Those responsible are being investigated for inciting hatred and using symbols of unconstitutional organizations. They are accused of posting relevant images, videos and audio files. On Tuesday, 17 properties were searched, including in Essen, Mülheim an der Ruhr and Velbert.

The number of accused police officers who allegedly posted anti-constitutional or hateful content in WhatsApp groups rises to a total of 24 people. Other storage media were secured on Tuesday and now need to be assessed. It was not initially clear whether the suspects had been suspended.

According to the newspaper “Bild”, the defendants are a bowling group made up of police from Mülheim and Essen. Apparently, Nazi symbols were displayed and the Nazi salute was shown.