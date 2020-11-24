Apple Silicon: website displays list of apps compatible with Apple’s new processor

We know that Apple is gradually replacing the Intel processors in its computers with its own solution, the Apple Silicon, which arrived via the M1 chip of the newly announced MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

The problem is that with the change of architecture (x86 to ARM), many applications ended up becoming incompatible, although others function normally thanks to emulation by Rosetta 2.

To help those who want to upgrade and trade in their Macs with machines equipped with the new processor – which has shown us even better performance than the 16 “MacBook Pro with Intel Core i9 – a new website has just appeared on the Web displaying a list of applications that may or may not work with the new processors.

Although this is an unofficial list, the information can still help many users before moving to the new architecture. The page in question (Apple Silicon Ready?) Is it accessible via the URL https://isapplesiliconready.com/.

Whether or not an app has native support for M1 is something that makes a big difference, after all, running an app in an emulated fashion ends up compromising some of its functionality and performance (although, until then, emulations via Rosetta 2 turned out to be quite functional).

Are you excited about the new Macs? What did you think of this new website? Share your opinions and expectations with TudoCelular via the comments space below.