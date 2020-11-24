GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, AMD is preparing the Radeon RX 6700 XT?

AMD could soon launch the Radeon RX 6700 series with two cards, the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the 6700. The idea is to tackle the mid-range and prepare against Nvidia and the next GeForce RTX 3060.

The information is signed by Patrick Schur. During an intervention on Twitter, he announced that AMD is expected to complete its range of Radeon RX 6000 series. The assumption is that there are two cards in the boxes, the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Radeon RX 6700. Their arrival would make it possible to offer a replacement for the current Radeon RX 5700 series.

Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6700, what do we know?

These two solutions would attack the mid-range with a mechanism that rivals Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. You would embed a Navi 22 GPU. In the first case, because it would be the NV22 XT with a TGP between 186 and 211 watts compared to an NV22 XTL in the second case (TGP between 146 and 156 watts).

Radeon RX 6700XTRadeon RX 6700GPUNavi 22 XTNavi 22 XTL computing units 4036GPU frequency ?? Memory 12GB G612GB G6 192-bit memory bus 192-bit memory frequency ?? TGP 211-186W 156-146W start date January 2021 January 2021

Apparently these cards would be equipped with 12 GB GDDR6. According to other indiscretions, the Radeon RX 6700 XT could carry 40 RDNA2 processing units, ie 2,560 stream processors, and the Radeon RX 6700 36 processing units or 2304 stream processors. AMD would strive for frequencies higher than the current range and Infinity Cache technology would be in play.