Twitter enforces policies to contain fake news, now warns users before likes and retweets

rej November 24, 2020

Twitter, which in the past was widely used by the most diverse media, politicians, celebrities and many others to spread fake news, appears to strengthen its policy against disinformation campaigns.

After the big event that is the presidential election in the United States, the little blue bird – which may soon win a button of disgust – has paid a lot of attention to some important resources involving this type of content.

Now it flags Tweets that contain incorrect or explicitly contested information, however, in the past few hours the social network has gone further and is now alerting any user who attempts to like or retweet such posts.

Giving context on why a tagged Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and the rules of synthetic and manipulated media is vital.

These prompts helped reduce Quote Tweets with misleading information by 29%. So we’re expanding them to show when you tap to like a tagged Tweet. pic.twitter.com/WTK164nMfZ

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2020

According to the company, the measures adopted have reduced the spread of false information by 29%, which is an expressive number and cannot be ignored.

The novelty in question is being released gradually in the web version and for iOS – Android users will apparently have to wait a little longer to get their hands on it.

Maybe companies like Facebook can adopt something similar, after all, it’s a “recipe” that apparently works, right?

What do you think of the novelty offered by Twitter? Do you think this will really stop sharing misinformation? Share your opinions with TudoCelular via the comments space below.

