“The Adam Project”: Mark Ruffalo Joins Ryan Reynolds For New Movie

This is a science fiction project produced in partnership with Skydance and Netflix. Production has already started.

There is no release date yet.

Ryan Reynolds already has a solid business for the new film produced between Skydance and Netflix. It’s called “The Adam Project” is a sci-fi story and will also feature Mark Ruffalo in the cast, one of the more recent entries. Catherine Keener will also be part of this new project.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” the film began production a week ago in Vancouver, Canada. Shawn Levy is the director. In the story, Reynolds goes back in time to speak to himself for 13 years. The goal is to find the father, to change the past and to save the world in the present.

Mark Ruffalo, who is a physicist, will play Ryan Reynolds’ father. Catherine Keener’s role is also defined. He’s the villain who stole powerful technology. For now, there is no release date yet.