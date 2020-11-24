Governor of Tokyo: doing everything to ensure the safety of the games |

Tokyo (AP) – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is confident that she can safely host the Olympics in the coming year, despite the sharp rise in corona infections.

As the host, you will take “all possible measures” to ensure the safety of the athletes and others involved, Koike told reporters. She expects the Games and subsequent Paralympics to serve as a model for future Olympics in the post-Corona era.

Japan has seen a significant increase in new infections recently, and cases have recently increased again in Tokyo. Nevertheless, the number three in the world economy is still doing relatively well. Virtually all citizens of 127 million countries wear a face mask. Koike sees this behavior of citizens as a major reason why Japan has been spared from drastic infection numbers like in the United States or Europe.

Japanese Olympic officials, like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have not been dissuaded from their plans to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo, postponed due to the crown, next summer, despite the global pandemic. IOC boss Thomas Bach recently reaffirmed this during a visit to Japan.