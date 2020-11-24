Sci-Tech

SilverStone offers an AD120 DC power supply and is ultra-compact in two parts

SilverStone offers an ultra-compact power supply via its AD120-DC. It is aimed in particular at mini-PCs in SFF format, which do not have enough space to integrate a power supply unit.

With the AD120-DC, a large part of the power supply is to be switched off externally. We have a 120 W solution with a 12 V output. It contains multiple safeguards including OVP, OCP, UVP, or even SCP protection.

AD120-DC, details.

The block consists of a circuit board with the dimensions 160 x 25 x 45 mm. It comes with a 24-pin ATX harness accompanied by three SATA, one 4 + 4-pin EPS, and one Molex.

The external module connected to the sector has dimensions of 168 x 71 x 37.5 mm. It also contains several safety devices and offers a 12 V DC output that is 10A maximum.

